Microsoft Plans to Pumps More AI into Edge to Make It A "True Agentic Browser"

If you regularly use Microsoft Edge, you must be aware of changes with respect to AI. Well, the company appears to have plans to make Copilot not just an assistant but an active agent in web browsing. And that’s evident in statements shared by the CEO of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, who recently talked with Tom Warren of The Verge.

As noted by Warren in his report, Microsoft isn’t building a new AI browser from scratch. However, it instead integrating Copilot more tightly into Edge to handle multiple tasks. The tasks that Suleyman refers to include opening tabs, reading multiple pages simultaneously, and synthesizing content in real time.

Suleyman describes the vision as a “true agentic browser,” where your AI companion navigates websites, researches for you, and even interacts with web elements. All of that while keeping you in control. “It’s almost like having a little angel on your shoulder doing the boring, hard work,” he told Warren. More importantly, this approach maintains visits to publisher sites, ensuring traffic still benefits content creators.

Suleyman also insists that Edge is already ahead in the competition, as he cites Copilot’s ability to scroll pages, highlight content, and interact with websites. He notes these aren’t currently offered by any other AI browsers.

That’s not all; the AI features will remain optional, giving users the choice to disable them. “Copilot is going to go off and aggregate tabs, spawn new instances, click on the buttons, do the research, and you can kind of watch the game unfold and intervene occasionally when you want to,” says Suleyman. “You’ll always be in control, and I think the transparency creates trust.”

Over the coming weeks, more Copilot updates are expected, which Suleyman refers to as a “magical experience,” where AI handles the bulk of browsing, leaving users to guide and supervise.