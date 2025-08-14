Microsoft Pulled Early Amazon Listing for ROG Xbox Ally

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s been over two months since Microsoft gave us our first glimpse at the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. Everyone is quite eager to get their hands on these devices, given that it’s one of the most anticipated releases.

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating this handheld, there’s some good news and some bad.

The good news is that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally briefly appeared on Amazon, spotted by Tom Warren on X, hinting that pre-orders could open soon. The listing included an infographic of the upcoming handheld, which we’ve shared below.

Well, the bad news is that the Amazon listing has already been pulled, suggesting it went live too early.

Image credit: X/@tomwarren

Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed prices or pre-order dates yet, so fans will have to wait for a formal announcement, likely at Gamescom 2025. Leaks suggest August 20, coinciding with Gamescom 2025, as the likely start date.

Previous rumors have also suggested a price tag ranging from $499 to $599 for the standard Ally and $799 to $899 for the Xbox Ally X. That puts the upcoming handhelds above the Nintendo Switch 2 but in line with the previous Asus ROG Ally X.

The release date for both models is rumored to be October 16, 2025, giving players a little over two months to get ready for launch.

As announced, these handhelds promise a more console-like experience in a portable form factor, complete with Xbox Game Bar integration, cross-platform compatibility, and access to both Xbox Cloud Gaming and Windows 11 libraries.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld allows players to boot directly into a version of the Xbox dashboard. From there, you can launch games from multiple storefronts like Steam and Epic, and take advantage of Xbox Play Anywhere, granting free PC versions of compatible games.