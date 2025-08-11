ROG Xbox Ally handhelds tipped to launch on October 16, with pre-orders opening on August 20

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft and ASUS are gearing up to launch their ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming consoles on October 16, 2025, according to a new leak.

Pre-orders could open as early as August 20, possibly during Gamescom 2025, where Xbox is expected to share more details. The ROG Xbox Ally series was first shown off at the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase in June.

For the uninitiated, there are two models of the handhelds: the standard Xbox Ally and the higher-end Xbox Ally X.

Both use AMD’s Ryzen Z2 processors and support up to 24GB of RAM. They run a special gaming version of Windows 11, designed to boost performance and improve battery life compared to the regular version.

Earlier, Microsoft only said the devices would arrive sometime in the holiday season of 2025. This leak narrows that window to mid-October, with pre-orders launching two months before. The timing suggests Xbox will reveal pricing and specs during Gamescom.

In Europe, the standard Xbox Ally is expected to cost about 599 euros, while the Ally X will be priced at roughly 899 euros. Prices in other regions, like the US, could be different. This puts both models above the Xbox Series X’s current price of about $600.