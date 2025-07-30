Microsoft Quietly Lauches ‘Smurface Edition’ Surface Laptop, with Just 100 Units Available

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just launched a limited-edition Smurfs-themed Surface Laptop, and it’s called the “Smurface Edition.” First spotted by Mashable on Amazon, the quirky variant features laser-etched Smurfs on the lid and appears to be tied to the new Smurfs movie that hit theaters on July 18.

There’s been no formal announcement from Microsoft, and the release is about as quiet as it gets. The laptop is listed as an Amazon exclusive, with only 100 units available.

At the time of discovery, fewer than 90 were still in stock, suggesting a few early buyers have already jumped on it. Outside of its themed design, the Smurface Edition shares the same hardware as Microsoft’s standard 13-inch Surface Laptop, which debuted in May.

That means you’re getting an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, a 1920 x 1280 touchscreen, and battery life rated up to 23 hours, slightly edging out its bigger sibling, the Surface Laptop 7.

It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage, priced at $999.99. So aside from the Smurfs artwork, buyers aren’t paying a premium for the special edition.

For fans hoping to snag one without spending the full price, Microsoft has also launched its Rewards program, which ends August 14. Users can enter by earning points through Bing searches, Xbox gameplay, and Microsoft Store purchases.