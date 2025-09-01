Microsoft reportedly adds advanced multi-file analysis to Copilot

The AI assistant can analyze up to three files simultaneously

Microsoft has reportedly enabled advanced multi-file analysis in Copilot for both Windows 11 and the web. The feature, previously limited to ChatGPT, allows Copilot to process up to three files together instead of handling them individually.

Microsoft has been giving Copilot multiple new features lately, and as Windows Latest notes, this upgrade is among the most requested. Until now, Copilot could handle as many as 20 uploads in one message but treated each separately.

With the new feature in place, it can connect the dots across files, just like ChatGPT. For example, you can upload a resume alongside two job listings and ask Copilot to highlight overlaps.

In the same way, travelers could provide an itinerary, budget, and packing list to uncover missing details or reduce costs. The update also complements Copilot’s new Study and Learn mode.

Once enabled, it can read three study documents together to generate flashcard-style quizzes, explanations, and scores. Other creative uses include analyzing book collections, suggesting reading orders, or producing discussion prompts.

Besides file analysis, Copilot also has an audio expression feature, powered by Microsoft’s in-house model. Unlike ChatGPT’s synthetic voice, this option is tuned to sound more natural and personal, especially in storytelling tasks.