Microsoft Rolls Out August 2025 Hotfix Update for Skype for Business

If you’re running Skype for Business Server, Microsoft’s latest hotfix update is one you won’t want to skip. Released on August 18, the update introduces critical security improvements for hybrid environments and ensures the Skype Meetings Application keeps working past October 15, 2025.

So, what’s new? The biggest change is support for a Dedicated Hybrid Application in Microsoft Entra ID. Previously, Skype for Business relied on a Microsoft-managed Shared Service Principal to integrate with Exchange Online.

The aforementioned setup handled features like archiving, calendar-based presence, and profile picture sync. But moving forward, organizations will need to configure their own Dedicated Hybrid Application to keep those hybrid features running smoothly. Worth noting that Microsoft has provided step-by-step guidance in its official documentation.

The update also takes care of the Skype Meetings Application, which will stop functioning properly after mid-October unless this patch is installed.

For admins running Skype for Business Server 2015, there’s an extra step: you’ll need to run the add_sfbassets.ps1 script after applying the hotfix to keep meetings stable.

Here’s the breakdown of supported versions:

Skype for Business Server 2015 CU13 (KB3061064)

Skype for Business Server 2019 CU8 (KB4470124)

Skype for Business Server Subscription Edition RTM (KB5065372)

With minimum build numbers raised (2015 at 6.0.9319.881, 2019 at 7.0.2046.553, and Subscription Edition at 7.0.2046.820), Microsoft is making it clear that organizations must update. Apply the hotfix, set up the dedicated hybrid app, and your Skype for Business integrations will stay ready for what’s next.