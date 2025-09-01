Microsoft rolls out new Dynamic Updates (KB5065378 & KB5064097) for Windows 11 24H2 and Server 2025

Microsoft has released two new Dynamic Updates over the weekend for Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025. These releases, separate from the latest optional preview updates, aim to improve the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) and setup binaries used during feature updates.

Dynamic Updates are a behind-the-scenes part of Windows servicing. They ensure upgrades run smoothly by fixing setup files, updating SafeOS components, and keeping features like Language Packs (LPs) and Features on Demand (FODs) intact during installation.

The first update, KB5065378, focuses on setup binaries. Microsoft says this update enhances the files used during Windows feature updates, improving reliability for upgrades on both Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

The second release, KB5064097, targets the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Unlike previous cycles where Microsoft listed specific fixes, this update delivers general improvements to SafeOS components. These updates play a crucial role during recovery scenarios, ensuring system stability if Windows needs to repair itself.

It’s worth noting that Both dynamic updates are delivered automatically through Windows Update. For IT admins or advanced users who prefer manual installation, the packages are also available via the Microsoft Update Catalog (KB5065378 & KB5064097).