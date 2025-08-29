Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 25H2 Preview Build 26200.5074 to Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has begun rolling out its annual feature update, Windows 11, version 25H2 (Build 26200.5074), to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The update, expected to reach general availability later this year, is now available for early testing ahead of its wider release.

Image: Microsoft

Unlike a full version overhaul, Windows 11 25H2 is delivered as an enablement package (eKB). This approach means both versions 24H2 and 25H2 share the same servicing branch and benefit from Microsoft’s continuous innovation model.

Alongside improvements, the update also brings some removals, including PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC). For enterprise and education users, IT admins will now have the ability to remove certain pre-installed Microsoft Store apps using Group Policy or MDM CSP.

Windows Insiders can install the update manually through the “seeker” experience in Windows Update by navigating to Settings > Windows Update and choosing to download and install version 25H2. Once upgraded, devices will continue receiving regular monthly servicing updates.

Commercial customers participating in the Windows Insider Program for Business can also begin validating the new release. Version 25H2 is now available via Windows Update for Business (WUfB) and Windows Server Update Service (WSUS), with Azure Marketplace access expected later today. Microsoft confirmed that ISOs for the update will be available for download next week through the official Insider ISO page.

With testing now underway, the company is encouraging feedback from both consumer and business users before the update moves to general availability later in 2025.