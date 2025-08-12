Microsoft Details Local AI Development Process Using OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b in VS Code

The company has detailed the deployment process in the published guide

Microsoft has detailed how developers can build and run AI applications locally using OpenAI’s newly released gpt-oss-20b model and the AI Toolkit for Visual Studio Code. The open-weight model offers strong reasoning abilities while running entirely on consumer hardware, making it suitable for edge and offline scenarios

As you may know, OpenAI recently launched gpt-oss-20b alongside its bigger sibling, gpt-oss-120b. Both use mixture-of-experts architecture with MXFP4 quantization. The smaller 20B version needs only 16GB of GPU memory, supports a 128k context length, and runs on common development setups.

Similar to 120B, it’s released under the Apache 2.0 license, so developers can use and modify it freely. With the AI Toolkit extension in VS Code, developers can deploy, test, and integrate gpt-oss-20b without relying on cloud APIs.

Deployment process

Well, the deployment is straightforward. You can simply open the Model Catalog, select gpt-oss-20b, and let the toolkit handle the download and setup. Once installed, you can view and manage the model directly from VS Code.

Ollama support adds flexibility for those working with the gguf format, letting developers run gpt-oss-20b via Ollama APIs while still managing it inside AI Toolkit.

The AI Toolkit also includes a Playground for testing and comparing models side-by-side. Developers can evaluate gpt-oss-20b against other locally deployed LLMs, such as Qwen3-Coder, in real programming scenarios. There’s also Agent Builder, a visual tool for creating AI agents that combine local models with additional services.

By combining open-weight models like gpt-oss-20b with a unified development environment, Microsoft is making it easier for teams to experiment with powerful AI locally. This approach gives developers more control, privacy, and flexibility, all without the costs or dependencies of cloud hosting.