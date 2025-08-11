Microsoft sued over killing support for Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft’s decision to pull the plug on Windows 10 updates in October is now headed to court. In a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court, Southern California resident Lawrence Klein claims the company is putting millions at risk by ending support for its decade-old operating system.

He argues the move forces customers to upgrade hardware they might not need, and paves the way for Microsoft’s push into AI-powered software. Windows 11, launched nearly four years ago, has only just surpassed Windows 10 in user numbers.

But StatCounter data shows 43% of Windows users are still on the older version. Come October 14, those PCs will stop receiving security patches and new features. However, users can still pay for Microsoft’s “extended security” plan, starting at $30 a year for individuals and climbing to $244 annually for businesses by 2028.

Klein owns two Windows 10 laptops. He says both will be “obsolete” once updates stop. Since Microsoft’s AI tools like Copilot require newer hardware with neural processing units, something older devices don’t have.

Industry estimates suggest 240 million PCs can’t run Windows 11 at all. Without updates, they’ll be more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and many could end up in landfills as people upgrade.

All in all, Klein isn’t asking for personal damages. Instead, he wants a court order keeping Windows 10 updates alive until usage drops below 10% worldwide.