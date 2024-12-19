5 Best Microsoft Surface Car Chargers

Here's what you need to fast charge your Surface device in your car

If you’re out on a long road, and you want to keep your Surface laptop or tablet charged, you will definitely need a Microsoft Surface car charger. Microsoft doesn’t manufacture any of them, so we’ve researched to find the best you can find on Amazon.

Works for any Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

65W of Power

15V & 4.5A output

4 ft (1.2 m) long chord The voltage display meter is mostly decorative Check price

The Microsoft Surface car charger from BTBSZ is compatible with Surface Laptop 1-4 and Surface Pro 3-9, but also Surface Go 1-3 and Surface Book 1-3.

The device is also built from high quality materials and it has over-voltage, short circuit and overload protection systems on board.

The 4 ft cable is not a lot but it will reach anywhere in a regular car so the backseat passenger will be able to use it while charging. However, it doesn’t have an additional USB port so it will block the lighter port for any other devices you might want to charge.

4.8 ft cable

42W 12V 2.58A Power supply

Extra 2.1A USB charging port

Power button The cable can be pretty fragile Check price

The Binzet Microsoft Surface car charger is one of the most poplar picks on Amazon because it’s a low-priced efficient device that ticks all the boxes for most users.

It’s compatible with all the magnetic port Surface charging devices, it has an additional 5V 2.1A USB charging port that really works and the 4.8 ft cable is just right for any car without causing any strains on it.

However, there are users who say that the cable is pretty fragile and it may also get tangled so keep that in mind as well.

USB-C fast charging 45W port

2 additional 12W USB ports

5 ft USB-C to magnetic connector for Surface included Some complained that it stopped working after months of using it Check price

The KSW KINGDO has another crowd pleasing charger for Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets. However, instead of just having a hard connected cable, it offers a 45W USB charging port and a dedicated Surface charging cable.

So, the advantage is that you can use any other USB-C to Surface cable for your device, or switch it with another cable to charge, for instance, a laptop with USB-C charging port instead. But that’s not all. The device also comes with two other 12W USB ports to charge any other devices at the same time.

90W dedicated charging port for Surface

2 additional 5V 2.2A USB charging ports

Compatible with Surface Book Laptop 1-4 and Surface Pro 3-8 The price is 3 times more than that of a regular car charger Check price

If you really need a powerful fast charging device for your Surface laptop or tablet, BatPower CCS has a dedicated 90W 12-15W port just for it. However, the connector on the charger is special so you will only be able to use the cable provided in the box.

However, you will also have two more USB charging ports that go up to 20W for other gadgets, including your phone.

Compatible with Microsoft Surface Pro 3-9 and X, Surface Laptop 5 Studio i5 Go 3 2, Surface Go 1-4 and Surface Book

Up to 120 W of power

Quick Charge 3.0 extra USB port It may stick too much out from the lighter port Check price

The Surface car charger from Helpers Lab works with the latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices, providing up to 90W of power to it.

However, it stands out thanks to the additional USB port that supports Quick Charge 3.0 which really brings the fast charging game to your car for the phone or other gadgets. The real downside of this device can be its design. It’s pretty long and its protuberance might become annoying for some.

That’s it! Now you know where you can find the best Microsoft Surface car chargers for your device. We also have a list of the best portable laptop batteries so you can be covered even outside the car.

We tried to cover any budget and needs, but if you have any other suggestions, you might leave them in the comments below.