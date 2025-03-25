If you're a Genshin Impact fan, these exclusive Ugreen charging accessories are a must

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Ugreen has unveiled an exclusive collection in collaboration with the popular game Genshin Impact. This limited-edition lineup themed “Power Up, Game On” features four charging accessories inspired by the character Kinich and his companion, K’uhul Ajaw, blending functionality with distinctive in-game aesthetics.​ All the accessories are now available across 14 countries.

Keep your devices juiced up!

The Genshin Impact themed accessories are bright and colorful, but they also offer matching performance. You can keep your Windows 11 PC topped up with the 100W fast-charging cable and the Nexode power bank or straight with the Nexode Charger if you’re not on the go.

Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition

The centerpiece of this collection is the Nexode Power Bank, boasting a substantial 20,000mAh capacity. Equipped with two USB Type-C ports and one USB-A output, it supports simultaneous charging of multiple devices. One of the Type-C ports delivers 100W fast charging. A TFT LCD panel displays the battery level and charging status, featuring exclusive animations of K’uhul Ajaw.

The power bank is adorned with vibrant Kinich and K’uhul Ajaw artwork, complemented by subtle patterns and Ugreen x Genshin Impact branding. It offers fans a functional and collectible accessory priced at $89.99 (£74.99).

MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition

This wireless charger showcases Kinich’s constellation, Chimaera Alebriius, and his elemental skill aiming frame. Its foldable design allows for adjustable viewing angles up to 75 degrees, enhancing usability. Qi2 certified, it provides 15W fast wireless charging for compatible devices. The MagFlow Wireless Charger is available for $59.99.

Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition

A compact yet powerful accessory, the Nexode Charger offers a maximum output of 65W through its two USB-C ports, with an additional USB-A port for versatility. Utilizing the GaNInfinity tech, it ensures efficient charging while maintaining optimal temperatures. This charger is priced at $39.99.

USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition

Completing the collection is a durable, nylon-braided 100W fast-charging cable. Embellished with an image of K’uhul Ajaw, this cable combines practicality with thematic design and retails for $9.99.

If you’re a big fan of Genshin Impact, Ugreen also holds a series of giveaways that include an awesome limited edition gift box with all the gear above, plus some unique accessories similarly themed. To win one (or even a PS5), you’ll just have to complete some quick and easy tasks.

The Ugreen x Genshin Impact collection is available for purchase through Ugreen’s official website and Amazon, catering to fans in multiple regions, including the US and UK. This collaboration offers Genshin Impact enthusiasts uniquely designed charging solutions seamlessly integrating into their gaming lifestyle.