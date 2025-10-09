Microsoft Taps Harvard Medical School for Copilot's Health-related Answers

The company will pay a licensing fee to use health content

For quite some time, Microsoft has been quietly reshaping its AI strategy. Once fully reliant on OpenAI’s GPT models, the company is now branching out.

A little while ago, Microsoft officially announced the integration of Anthropic’s Claude models in Copilot. In the latest move, Microsoft is bringing Harvard Medical School into the mix.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft will integrate trusted medical content from Harvard Health Publishing into Copilot to improve how it answers health-related questions.

This change, expected to roll out later this month, could make Copilot’s medical insights more accurate and safer than those generated solely by general-purpose large language models.

Microsoft will reportedly pay Harvard a licensing fee to use its health content. This ensures that Copilot provides answers that resemble what users might hear from a qualified medical professional, rather than broad internet summaries.

Dominic King, Microsoft’s vice president of health at Microsoft AI, told the WSJ that the goal is to make Copilot’s health guidance more reliable and responsible.