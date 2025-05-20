Microsoft Teams Will Soon Let You React with Multiple Emojis Per Message

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

We recently bid goodbye to the over-two-decade-long Skype, and now, Microsoft Teams is stepping up to take its place. Teams has already become the company’s go-to communication tool, packed with features like real-time chat, meetings, and file sharing.

But there’s one thing users have wanted for a while: reacting to messages with more than just one emoji. That wish might finally be coming true.

Microsoft Teams will soon get multiple emoji reaction support

On its 365 roadmap, Microsoft has quietly added a new feature tagged under ID 491468. It’s titled “Microsoft Teams: Multiple Emoji Reactions per Message.”

The idea is to let users express multiple emotions on a single message. Sometimes, one emoji just doesn’t cut it. The description of the feature reads:

You can now react to messages and posts with multiple emojis per message, enhancing your ability to express a wide range of emotions effectively. Use combinations of emojis for a richer and more nuanced response, quickly conveying your feelings and thoughts, like agreement, urgency, or sentiment, without extra replies—keeping discussions focused and efficient.

The feature is currently under development, with an early preview expected by June 2025. A full rollout could happen in the same month, though delays are always possible depending on how testing goes.

For users who rely on Teams every day, the multiple emoji reactions support could make communication a little more fun — and a lot more expressive. With over 800 emoji options already in the app, it’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft sets any limits.