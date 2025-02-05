Microsoft tests a redesigned Edge Add-ons Store

Edge Add-ons Store new look being tested in Canary

Microsoft is testing a fresh look for the Edge Add-ons Store in its Canary version, shifting from the traditional column view to a modern, horizontal layout. The redesign simplifies navigation by featuring only a few key sections, including the search bar at the top: Discover, Extensions, Themes, and Sidebar Apps.

Present Microsoft Edge add-ons Store design. Image Credit:WindowsReport.

The redesign introduces a larger and wider carousel at the top of the page, showcasing featured content. Below the carousel in the Discover section, users will find three horizontally aligned cards: Trending, New User, and Education.

Redesigned Edge addons website Discover section. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

As you scroll horizontally, you’ll discover more cards: Personalize Edge, By Microsoft, and Top Rated. The Discover section also showcases AI-Powered Extensions, Editor’s Picks, Productivity, and Sidebar Apps.

Redesigned Edge Add-ons Store Extensions. image Credit: WindowsReport.

The Extensions section also features a carousel with featured extensions and a “Spotlight” name on the left column, with extensions to choose from different categories below. The experience is the same with Themes and Sidebar Apps as well.

Themes in redesigned Edge add-ons Site. Image Credit:WindowsReport.

Key Changes:

Microsoft is replacing the vertical column on the left with a simplified horizontal menu. Larger Carousel: A more prominent carousel at the top highlights featured extensions and themes.

A more prominent carousel at the top highlights featured extensions and themes. Organized Content : Content is organized into clear, distinct sections like AI-Powered Extensions and Editor’s Picks.

: Content is organized into clear, distinct sections like AI-Powered Extensions and Editor’s Picks. Single Scrollable Page: Eliminates infinite scrolling in favor of a one-page layout.

The change seems to reflect Microsoft’s decision to make the Edge Add-ons Store user-friendly and visually appealing. The redesign removes clutter, focusing on key elements, thus helping users discover extensions on the Edge Add-ons website with ease.

The new Edge add-ons Store is still being tested, and Microsoft may assess feedback and roll it out broadly to users, similar to Google’s approach with the new Chrome Web Store launch.

Apart from this, Microsoft is redesigning Edge Settings on Android and on desktop, Edge can now provide you with detailed video summaries with the help of Copilot.