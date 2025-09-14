Microsoft tests new keyboard and touchpad settings in latest Windows 11 preview builds

Control panel options start appearing in the Settings app more often

Microsoft has been doing its every bit to move legacy Control Panel options into the modern Settings app. And that’s also visible in the latest Windows 11 builds released for version 25H2 and 24H2, according to popular Windows tipster, @phantomofearth. In a post on X, the tipster notes that these builds have hidden pages for both keyboard and haptic touchpad settings.

The new Keyboard section has been moved under Bluetooth & devices. It includes character repeat controls that were previously only available in the Control Panel. Meaning, you can now adjust repeat delay (how long to hold a key before repeat starts) and repeat rate (how quickly characters repeat).

Microsoft has even added a live preview box that helps test the changes instantly. Well, backlit keyboards will also reportedly get extra controls once the company widely rolls out the feature.

Notably, the current build does not include an option for adjusting cursor blink rate. That’s reportedly still stuck in legacy menus.

Besides keyboard updates, Microsoft is testing redesigned haptic touchpad options. Sensitivity, which was previously a slider, has reportedly been replaced with a dropdown.

Meanwhile, haptic clicks and haptic signals are now managed by separate sliders and toggles, giving you more granular control.

These additions are not yet officially announced and require tinkering to enable in the latest Dev and Beta channel builds. However, given Microsoft’s ongoing migration efforts, they’re expected to appear in future Insider releases.

Other hidden changes in recent builds include a new taskbar button for internet speed tests. You can read more about it here.