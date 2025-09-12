Microsoft adds AI actions to File Explorer for Windows 11 25H2 & 24H2 with KB5065789 update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The latest Windows 11 KB5065789 update for Release Preview Insiders adds AI actions to File Explorer and some minor changes to Advanced Settings. The update bumps PCs on version 25H2 to build 26200.6713 and version 24H2 to build 26100.5061.

Talking of features, File Explorer now supports AI-powered actions when right-clicking on images and documents. You can search the web visually, blur or erase objects, or remove entire backgrounds with a single action.

For documents, a new Copilot-powered summarize option lets you create instant highlights without opening the file. These changes are a lifesaver for those working with large volumes of content daily.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also updated Advanced Settings with better navigation for developers and IT administrators. Git support is now easier to access within File Explorer, while system options load faster due to underlying performance fixes.

As noted by Microsoft, not every Insider will see these improvements immediately, as they are being rolled out gradually. After installing the same update, users on 24H2 and 25H2 will see noticeable changes in security and gaming. Besides, you’ll also see a revamped Windows Share menu, Emoji 16.0 support, and Click to Do improvements.