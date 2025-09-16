Microsoft to Auto-Install Copilot App on Windows

The AI assistant is becoming an integral part of Windows

Microsoft has confirmed that the Microsoft 365 Copilot app will soon install automatically on Windows devices. The deployment begins in early October 2025 and is expected to finish by mid-November 2025.

The change applies to systems that already have Microsoft 365 desktop apps installed. Given EU’s restriction, users in the European Economic Area (EEA) are excluded from this rollout.

Once Microsoft starts forced installation, the Copilot app will appear in the Start menu as a dedicated entry point. This hub is designed to bring together Copilot’s core features such as search, chat, agents, and more, all in a single place.

If the app is already present on a device, no visible changes will occur. By default, installation happens automatically with no user action required.

However, administrators can opt out. This setting is available in the Microsoft 365 Apps admin center under: Customization > Device Configuration > Modern App Settings. Admins can check official notice in the M365 Admin Center under message ID MC1152323.

To prevent installation, admins must clear the checkbox labeled Enable automatic installation of Microsoft 365 Copilot app. The company says the move will make Copilot more accessible, ensuring that every Microsoft 365 user has an easy way to start using its AI tools.