Microsoft to Change Send Button Location in Outlook Mobile for Error-free Messaging

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has been actively making some changes to its core products for some time now. Now, it’s making some changes to Outlook, which is fairly useful if we talk in terms of user experience.

As first reported by Neowin, the company is preparing to roll out an update for Outlook for Android and iOS that will relocate the Send button in the Compose view.

If you use Outlook on mobile platforms, you must be aware that the button sits at the bottom within the Compose toolbar. Microsoft now admits it can feel cluttered. This design has led to unintentional message sends, especially on touch devices.

With the new update, the Send button will move from the bottom to the header of the Compose view. Microsoft says it’ll shift to a less crowded location will help reduce accidental taps. This will eventually create a more deliberate and error-free emailing process.

Microsoft has detailed this change in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap under ID 499900. The description notes that by simplifying the interface and separating key actions, Outlook users can expect a cleaner composition layout and a smoother sending process.

Moreover, the company plans to roll out this change in September 2025 and will be available on both Outlook for Android and iOS.