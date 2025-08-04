Microsoft to end support for Windows 11 SE

Another Chromebook rival fades out

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft’s attempt to take on Chromebooks in classrooms is coming to an end. The company has confirmed (via Dr.Windows) it will stop supporting Windows 11 SE in October 2026, wrapping up a quiet chapter in its long-running education strategy.

Launched in 2021, Windows 11 SE was built for low-cost laptops used by students and teachers. It was only available on select education devices from companies like HP, Dell, and Lenovo, and even got a $249 Surface Laptop SE from Microsoft itself.

Unlike regular Windows, SE was locked down. It limited which apps could be installed and focused heavily on web tools like Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft wanted to make management easier for schools, but it also made the OS feel restrictive.

Many IT admins had to request special permission just to run basic software. Microsoft says these devices won’t get the 25H2 update later this year. They’ll stay on 24H2 until support ends next fall.

After that, they’ll keep working, but without updates or security fixes. Microsoft is advising schools to switch to other Windows editions. Windows 11 SE follows a string of earlier efforts like Windows 10 S Mode, which also tried and failed to curb Chrome OS growth.

