Microsoft to Expand AI Datacenter in Wisconsin With Fresh $4 Billion Investment

It’s not hidden anymore that Microsoft is going all in on AI. The company has already pledged billions across the globe, including its recent $30 billion UK investment in AI and datacenters.

Now, the company has announced another $4 billion investment pledge in Wisconsin. Not to forget, this comes after an initial $3.3 billion investment pledge in the region.

In Mount Pleasant, Microsoft’s datacenter project is designed to be more than just infrastructure. The company says it will pay directly for the energy and electrical systems it uses. It will do so while also matching every kilowatt hour of fossil-fuel electricity consumed with carbon-free energy.

A new 250 MW solar project in Portage County is already underway to support this promise. Microsoft has also partnered with WE Energies to secure transparent tariffs that prioritize grid stability and reliability.

Besides power, the company is also playing a role as a community partner. The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, funded by the company, includes 20 ecological restoration projects across Racine and Kenosha counties, including Cliffside Park and Lamparek Creek.

On the jobs front, more than 3,000 construction workers have been part of the datacenter build, while long-term roles will scale from 500 to 800 employees as facilities come online.

That’s not all; in partnership with Gateway Technical College, Microsoft launched Wisconsin’s first Datacenter Academy. It plans to train 1,000 students in five years. Its AI Co-Innovation Lab in Milwaukee has already helped local manufacturers like Regal Rexnord and Wiscon Products integrate AI into their operations.

All in all, Mount Pleasant is becoming more than a datacenter site, as Microsoft is contributing towards economic opportunity, innovation, and community benefit.

Article feature image source: Microsoft