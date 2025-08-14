Microsoft to Standardize Online Services Pricing from November

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced that it’ll introduce a new pricing update for its Online Services purchased through volume licensing programs. Starting November 1, 2025, the company will standardize costs across all Price Levels (A-D) for a broader range of products.

In the announcement blog, Microsoft says that this will affect the Enterprise Agreement (EA), including the Online Services Premium Agreement (OSPA) unique to China, as well as the Microsoft Products and Services Agreement (MPSA).

In other words, this means pricing for the aforementioned services will now align directly with rates published on Microsoft.com. The company hopes that it will create a more consistent buying experience for customers.

The company further mentions that the upcoming move builds on its existing unified pricing model used for services like Azure. It is, in fact, a part of an effort to improve transparency and simplify licensing.

“This update reflects our ongoing commitment to greater transparency and alignment across all purchasing channels,” the company said. The updated pricing will apply when customers renew an existing agreement or purchase new Online Services not already listed on their Customer Price Sheet after November 1.

Remember, on-premises software pricing will remain unchanged, and U.S. Government as well as worldwide Education price lists will be excluded from this adjustment.

Microsoft recommends that organizations review their upcoming renewals or new Online Services purchases with their account team or partner of record. Moreover, this will avoid surprises when the new pricing takes effect.