Microsoft wants to ensure developers don't use adult content for training AI in a hilarious way

While scrolling through the endless Reddit pages of Microsoft forums, we came across a very funny, to say the least, intervention from the Redmond-based tech giant on one of its guides for training and testing datasets in Azure: the company says that repeating characters, words, or groups of words more than three times is forbidden.

Why? Because it might allude to adult content. We know how this sounds, but hear Microsoft out:

Avoid repeating characters, words, or groups of words more than three times. For example, don’t use “aaaa,” “yeah yeah yeah yeah,” or “that’s it that’s it that’s it that’s it.” The Speech service might drop lines with too many repetitions.

The phrase you just read is an official advice from the Redmond-based tech giant, and you can find it here.

And if you’re thinking what we’re thinking, you should know we’re not alone. The whole Reddit community is also thinking about it, and it is indeed an ingenious way Microsoft devised to make sure not even speech that might allude to not-safe-for-work content is not allowed.

As one Reddit user put it:

Communication about alternative payment involving a tenant, pizza lover, housewife with broken plumbing is fine, I hope. I see what you did here Microsoft!

byu/_Werewolf_314 inlearnmachinelearning

Funny, Microsoft!

What do you think? Could this restriction be about that or not?

