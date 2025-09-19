Microsoft Wants Windows 10 Users to Upgrade to Arm-based Copilot+ PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is making its case for Copilot+ PCs as Windows 10 approaches its October 14, 2025, end-of-support deadline. In a latest blog post, spotted by Neowin, Microsoft suggests that these PCs have on-device AI capabilities of 40 trillion operations per second.

More importantly, you get all-day battery life and enhanced security. The company further notes that it is expanding its library of Arm-native apps, which ensures users and businesses can switch without losing their essential tools. To top it all, Microsoft’s App Assure and Arm Advisory Service are there to make the transition for developers and customers smoother.

The app catalog already spans across critical categories. Security tools like Bitdefender, McAfee, and Microsoft Defender are available. VPN and ZTNA apps, including ExpressVPN, Cisco AnyConnect, and NordVPN, support secure access. Endpoint management solutions such as Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace ONE, and Citrix Endpoint Management help IT teams stay in control.

On the productivity front, you’ll have access to Microsoft 365, Teams, Slack, and OneDrive, running natively. Whereas creative enthusiasts can make the most out of Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Blender, and Davinci Resolve. Entertainment and social apps like Netflix, TikTok, Spotify, Chrome, and WhatsApp are also supported.

Microsoft says Copilot+ PCs outperform Apple’s MacBook Air M2 by up to 85%, while delivering 22 hours of video playback. And “up to 35% faster Microsoft Office productivity and breakthrough battery life for everyday tasks.”

With 90% of total user minutes now covered by Arm-native apps, the ecosystem is already ready to dominate the market. Moreover, if you want to check the list of applications and games that work with Arm, head to Worksonwoa’s website.