Microsoft starts 30-day countdown to remind users of Windows 10 end of support

Over the weekend, Microsoft kicked off the 30-day countdown to remind users about the end of support for Windows 10, version 22H2. On October 14, 2025, the operating system will officially reach the end of servicing, with its last ever monthly security update.

Worth noting that this deadline applies across all editions of Windows 10. It includes Home and Pro, Enterprise and Education, and IoT Enterprise. Older versions such as Windows 10 2015 LTSB will also be retired on the same date. After that, devices will no longer receive monthly security or preview updates, leaving them exposed to security threats.

If you still want to keep usibg Windows 10, Microsoft fortunately offers the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for both organizations and consumers. For the first time, even personal devices can enroll in ESU, ensuring continued delivery of critical and important security fixes beyond the deadline.

While you still have official backing to stay on Windows 10, Microsoft still recommends you to upgrade to Windows 11. The company has even pushed numerous ads to urge users to upgrade, with one even stating “stay on the right side of the risk.” Microsoft keeps reminding users that Windows 11 brings in newer features, lifecycle support, and AI-powered tools like Copilot PCs, while offering long-term security support.

So, are you going to enroll into ESU or planning to upgrade to Windows 11? Tell us in the comments below.