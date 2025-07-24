Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella Finally Opens Up About Recent Layoffs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft recently laid off about 9,000 employees, raising serious questions despite strong business performance. The layoffs, undoubtedly, affected multiple divisions and were the largest layoffs at the company since early 2023.

Now, in a company-wide memo, CEO Satya Nadella has addressed the recent layoffs. He said, “These are among the most difficult decisions we have to make,” adding that many people leaving were friends, mentors, and key contributors.

While thanking them for their work, he also mentioned that Microsoft is still growing and investing more than ever. So, a genuine question might arise here: why the cut jobs?

Well, that’s the contradiction many are fuming about. Microsoft is reportedly doing well in the AI and cloud services division. Capital spending is at an all-time high, yet thousands were let go.

Well, Nadella offered a vague explanation to this by saying, “Progress isn’t linear, it’s dynamic.” He pointed to a major pivot underway, from a traditional software company to an “AI-first” organization. Nadella sees AI as the next big platform, on the scale of the PC revolution.

He wants Microsoft to become an intelligence layer that helps customers build their own tools, not just use Microsoft’s. Going forward, the company will focus on three things which are security, product quality, and AI transformation.

Nadella closed by urging employees to stay focused and flexible. “We must be willing to unlearn and learn again,” he said. That being said, for those laid off, the change feels less like a shift and more like a shock.