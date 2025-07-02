Microsoft cuts 9,000 more jobs in another wave of global layoffs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The layoff trend isn’t letting up at Microsoft. This week, the company confirmed it’s cutting around 9,000 employees, just under 4% of its global workforce. The move isn’t tied to any single department or region. Instead, it’s a wide-reaching trim that follows two earlier cuts: 6,000 in May and another 300 in June.

Microsoft trims workforce to boost agility

So, what’s driving it? According to CNBC, Microsoft says it’s trying to flatten its internal structure. By removing extra layers between executives and product teams, the company hopes to move faster and operate more efficiently.

There’s also the broader financial climate to consider. Investors want leaner operations, and Microsoft, like Autodesk, Chegg, and Crowdstrike, is making staffing changes to stay in favor. At the same time, the U.S. just reported a surprise loss of 33,000 private-sector jobs in June, making this latest round of layoffs feel even more pointed.

AI’s role in all this is hard to ignore. While Microsoft insists its AI push isn’t about replacing workers, these repeated rounds of job cuts are raising questions. Especially as the company keeps positioning itself as a leader in AI transformation.

For now, Microsoft’s line is about staying agile. As one spokesperson put it, these changes are about keeping teams “positioned for success in a dynamic marketplace.” Whether that means smaller teams or just a faster org chart, one thing’s clear: more change is coming.