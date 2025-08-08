Microsoft’s exclusive 50th Anniversary Windows 11 wallpaper is here — download now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop was never going to be easy to get. Only 50 units were given away in a competition earlier this year, and that window closed months ago. But there’s at least one part of it you can still own, the wallpaper.

Bundled with the anniversary device, the exclusive design is a reimagined version of Windows 11’s Bloom background. It’s a striking choice for dark theme fans, who love deep blacks and vibrant colors on their desktop background.

The design swaps the usual vibrant shades for a muted palette with swirling gold accents, originally made to match the laptop’s gray-and-gold finish but fitting well on any desktop.

The company never sold the laptop, but the wallpaper has now surfaced online for anyone to download. You can click on the image below to download it in high resolution.

The 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop itself was a nod to Microsoft’s history, pairing a retro 1975 logo with modern design touches.

While you can’t buy one, Microsoft’s current Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models are still around, just without the anniversary extras. Not to forget, Microsoft has also introduced a “Windows XP Crocs” to celebrate its 50th anniversary.