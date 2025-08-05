This is what Microsoft's 'Windows XP Crocs' looks like

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has found an unusual way to celebrate its 50th anniversary by turning one of its most iconic operating systems into a fashion statement. Earlier today, folks over at The Verge reported that the company has launched Windows XP-themed Crocs.

According to several employees, Microsoft designed the nostalgic footwear as a limited edition item, and they’re now up for preorder, internally, for now. Employees get first access before the shoes eventually make their way to a broader public release.

The design of the Crocs aligns all the way into early-2000s nostalgia. The shoes feature the unmistakable Bliss wallpaper, blue skies, fluffy clouds, and a green sole to mimic those rolling hills.

They also reportedly ship with six custom Microsoft Jibbitz charms. You can expect throwbacks like the MSN butterfly, Internet Explorer icon, the classic mouse pointer, and yes, Clippy.

At $80, they’re more than just quirky memorabilia. For many, they’re a wearable tribute to one of the most recognizable pieces of software history.

The Bliss image itself is considered the most viewed photo in the world, thanks to its years as the Windows XP default background. It’s worth noting that Microsoft hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

