Microsoft's new Immersive Hues wallpaper collection is something else entirely

Microsoft introduced a new wallpaper collection for Windows 11, Immersive Hues, weeks after the Redmond-based tech giant released another collection for Windows users, Fluid Textures.

However, compared to that collection, the Immersive Hues one is elegant, vibrant, and full of hyperrealistic shapes that make us wonder if they might be real. Centered around fluidity and light, per Microsoft’s words, the collection is meant to create a sense of immersion, so make sure to use them on big screens.

As always, the collection has five wallpapers, a light and dark variant, and they can be downloaded from this link for free.

These new wallpapers might be Microsoft trying to make up for deprecating the Windows 10/11 themes website, which acted as a hub for all wallpapers in Windows. The website can still be accessed, but it will soon go away.