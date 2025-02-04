Microsoft's new Immersive Hues wallpaper collection is something else entirely

You can get them for free, now.

by Flavius Floare 

Microsoft Immersive Hues

Microsoft introduced a new wallpaper collection for Windows 11, Immersive Hues, weeks after the Redmond-based tech giant released another collection for Windows users, Fluid Textures.

However, compared to that collection, the Immersive Hues one is elegant, vibrant, and full of hyperrealistic shapes that make us wonder if they might be real. Centered around fluidity and light, per Microsoft’s words, the collection is meant to create a sense of immersion, so make sure to use them on big screens.

As always, the collection has five wallpapers, a light and dark variant, and they can be downloaded from this link for free.

These new wallpapers might be Microsoft trying to make up for deprecating the Windows 10/11 themes website, which acted as a hub for all wallpapers in Windows. The website can still be accessed, but it will soon go away.

Flavius Floare

Flavius is a writer and a media content producer with a particular interest in technology, gaming, media, film and storytelling. He's always curious and ready to take on everything new in the tech world, covering Microsoft's products on a daily basis. The passion for gaming and hardware feeds his journalistic approach, making him a great researcher and news writer that's always ready to bring you the bleeding edge!

