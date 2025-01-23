Microsoft will remove the page that has all of the Windows 10 & 11 themes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Bad news for all Windows 10 and 11 users: Microsoft will soon retire the page granting easy access to download all operating system themes. Windows Themes, a support page introduced by the Redmond-based tech giant a while ago, will be retired soon, according to a note that says:

This page containing links to download Windows themes is now obsolete and will be retired soon. We recommend downloading the latest themes directly from the Microsoft Store for the best experience.

As mentioned in the note, the company advises all Windows 10 and 11 users to go to the Microsoft Store and download the latest themes directly from that platform.

However, the Windows Themes support page still offers themes to download, so if you want to collect them all, just head to the page and get them while you still can.

And you should do it. Why? Because it’s easier. Currently, the Windows themes support page has every theme labeled by category, with hyperlinks for each.

There are 13 categories, making it easier for you to download the preferred theme.

You can still download them by clicking here.

In other news, Windows 10 can still be upgraded to Windows 11 for free, despite the company releasing a blog post last week saying that the free upgrade is only for a limited time. The tech giant quickly backtracked and deleted the blog post.