Mortal Kombat 11 Among the Five Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in December

Microsoft has confirmed that five titles will leave Xbox Game Pass this December in two rounds. If any of these are in your backlog, you’ve got a short window left before they vanish from the service.

Mortal Kombat 11 will leave Xbox Game Pass on December 15th, along with Still Wakes the Deep and Wildfrost. For the unitiated, Mortal Kombat 11 is NetherRealm’s brutal, cinematic fighter and is among the service’s top-performing combat titles. If you were planning a story run or online grind, now’s the time — it won’t be around long.

Still Wakes the Deep, meanwhile, is one of last year’s standout horror releases praised for its atmosphere and tension. Moreover, Wildfrost is a tactical deckbuilder-slash-roguelike hybrid game that has been one of the favorites among fans of challenging strategy indies.

In the second round, Carrion and Hell Let Loose will leave Xbox Game Pass on December 31st. If you are unaware, Crrion is another horror cult, which gained a lot of attention for its unique style and fast-paced gameplay. Whereas, Hell Let Loose is a WWII multiplayer shooter, which is known for its slower, tactical gameplay and massive battles.

As always, Microsoft is offering up to 20% off each title if you want to permanently add them to your library before they’re gone. While these five titles are leaving Game Pass, there are a bunch of games that are landing to the service. You can read more about them here.