Mozilla has released Firefox 143 in the Release Channel. And one of the highlight of this release is the addition of Microsoft Copilot. You can now open the AI assistant directly from the Firefox sidebar and use it alongside any website.

Besides, Copilot Firefox 143 also introduces the ability for Windows users to pin websites as apps. You’ll be able to open pinned sites in their own window without the browser interface. To catch you up, that’s similar to what Chrome and Edge have offered till date. Do note that this feature is not available in the Microsoft Store version of Firefox.

If you are previcy adbocate, this update is for you too. The version 143 of Mozilla Firefix also expands Fingerprinting Protection, making it harder for websites to track system details.

Besides, there’s a new option in Private Browsing lets users choose to auto-delete downloaded files when closing the session. On top of that, you will now see camera preview in permission prompts, which helps when switching between multiple webcams.

Additionally, Firefox 143 include:

xHE-AAC playback support on Windows 11 (22H2+), macOS, and Android 9 or newer.

Windows UI Automation support for better accessibility with tools like Narrator and Voice Access.

Smarter address bar results, now showing event dates in certain regions.

Developer updates, including ungrouped console messages, better CSS Grid alignment, and extended color input support.

Firefox version 143 can be downloaded now from Mozilla’s servers. Automatic updates for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android will begin rolling out over the coming days.