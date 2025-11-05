.NET Conf 2025 Kicks Off Next Week With .NET 10 Launch

Microsoft gears up for a three-day showcase of .NET’s next big leap

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST

The wait is almost over, .NET Conf 2025 kicks off on November 11, with three days of keynotes, demos, and developer sessions. You’re in for the official launch of .NET 10, Visual Studio 2026, and new AI-powered tools. If you are interested, the free virtual event will stream live on dotnetconf.net and on YouTube.

You can also get all sessions available on-demand afterward. So, what can you expect? As Microsoft notes, this year’s conference focuses on cloud-native development, AI-driven productivity, and simplifying modernization through Microsoft Aspire and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

Here’s what the schedule looks like’

Day One: .NET 10 Launch

  • Keynote with Scott Hanselman and the .NET team introducing .NET 10 and C# 14.
  • Sessions on Blazor, MAUI, Aspire, and AI agentic development.
  • A closing Code Party with live giveaways and community engagement.

Day Two: Azure, Cloud, and Deep Dives

  • Azure Keynote featuring Scott Hunter and Paul Yuknewicz.
  • Sessions on Azure Kubernetes Service, Container Apps, Redis, and AI testing in Visual Studio.
  • Aspire Unplugged with Damian Edwards and Maddy Montaquila exploring future directions.

Day Three: Community Day

  • Live and YouTube Premiere sessions from global speakers.
  • Topics include Clean Architecture, OpenTelemetry, F#, passkey authentication, and agentic AI for developers.
  • A Student Zone on November 14 will follow, offering beginner-friendly sessions for students and new developers.


More about the topics: .NET Framework

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages