.NET Conf 2025 Kicks Off Next Week With .NET 10 Launch

The wait is almost over, .NET Conf 2025 kicks off on November 11, with three days of keynotes, demos, and developer sessions. You’re in for the official launch of .NET 10, Visual Studio 2026, and new AI-powered tools. If you are interested, the free virtual event will stream live on dotnetconf.net and on YouTube.

You can also get all sessions available on-demand afterward. So, what can you expect? As Microsoft notes, this year’s conference focuses on cloud-native development, AI-driven productivity, and simplifying modernization through Microsoft Aspire and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

Here’s what the schedule looks like’

Day One: .NET 10 Launch

Keynote with Scott Hanselman and the .NET team introducing .NET 10 and C# 14.

Sessions on Blazor, MAUI, Aspire, and AI agentic development.

A closing Code Party with live giveaways and community engagement.

Day Two: Azure, Cloud, and Deep Dives

Azure Keynote featuring Scott Hunter and Paul Yuknewicz.

Sessions on Azure Kubernetes Service, Container Apps, Redis, and AI testing in Visual Studio.

Aspire Unplugged with Damian Edwards and Maddy Montaquila exploring future directions.

Day Three: Community Day

Live and YouTube Premiere sessions from global speakers.

Topics include Clean Architecture, OpenTelemetry, F#, passkey authentication, and agentic AI for developers.

A Student Zone on November 14 will follow, offering beginner-friendly sessions for students and new developers.



