New AI-Powered Outlook Is Coming to Microsoft 365 Education Accounts in 2026

Starting January 2026, Microsoft 365 Education users will get a fresh look at Outlook, and this one’s packed with AI. Microsoft says a new toggle is on the way, giving students and educators the option to switch from the classic app to the updated Outlook for Windows.

This isn’t just a redesign. Microsoft is pushing what it calls a “modern, AI-powered” experience. The new Outlook will come with productivity tools like Pinning and Snoozing, smarter email organization, and a tighter integration with Copilot for drafting and summarizing messages. There’s also more room to make it your own, thanks to personalized themes.

Microsoft clearly wants people to make the jump. But if you’re not ready for Copilot running the show, the company says you’ll still be able to return to the classic version—at least temporarily.

The global rollout begins in January 2026. Users will see in-app notices leading up to the change, and school IT admins will have control over how it’s introduced.

They can opt out entirely or manage settings through policies. No immediate action is required, but Microsoft recommends reviewing documentation and updating internal guides ahead of time.

There are a few catches. Some users won’t see the toggle—like those on perpetual licenses, on-prem setups, or devices with the feature disabled through policy. The new Outlook will work seamlessly across platforms, including macOS and web, so switching devices won’t disrupt access.