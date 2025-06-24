KDAN PDF Reader Review: AI-Powered PDF Productivity

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Working with PDFs can be a nightmare when you don’t have the right software. In this KDAN PDF Reader review, we explore all its modern features, so you know if it’s the solution for you.

What is KDAN PDF Reader?

KDAN PDF Reader is an essential tool for viewing and editing PDFs across desktop and mobile. We tested the Windows version, which is now powered by AI, and it completely streamlines the way you consume information from documents.

Beyond AI, there are tons of useful features, from e-signing and password protection to file conversion and OCR. Gone are the days of having to switch between multiple apps to complete PDF tasks. From draft to delivery, it handles every step of the PDF workflow, and is perfect for users who frequently handle documents and professionals seeking high productivity.

KDAN PDF Reader offers a generous free tier and two premium plans for unlocking editing and AI features.

Key Features

Here’s a closer look at this all-in-one PDF solution:

Annotation

Annotation mode lets you mark up, stamp, comment on, and collaborate within PDF documents efficiently. For example, important information can be emphasized using the highlighter, underline, or freehand tools.

On the left, you will also find the BOTA functions (Bookmarks, Outlines, Thumbnails, and Annotations). These offer a quick way to review PDFs, allowing you to jump through the contents, find important sections, preview pages, and access marked data.

Document AI (Desktop Only)

Where KDAN PDF Reader really outshines traditional tools is the implementation of AI.

Of course, you can open PDFs and read them, but the AI makes finding and consuming the information much more efficient.

Just click the AI icon and you get four main options.

AI Analyst Chatbots: Choose from 5 chatbots with no manual prompts required to begin analysis. Summarizer to extract key information, Risk Detector for identifying legal risks and loopholes, Innovative Explorer for sparking new ideas, Wordsmith for proofreading and content suggestions, and Systemic Thinker to check logic and clarity.



After the initial analysis you can continue the conversation in a familiar chatbot style.

AI Data Extraction: Quickly finds and extracts tables, figures, and other data from documents for easy exporting in Excel or CSV.

Translate (Windows exclusive): Automatically translates PDF content, with options to edit and save translations for later reference.

Auto Redact Text: Automatically identifies sensitive information such as names, contact information, and financial data, and blacks it out.

Overall, I found the AI to be accurate and responsive, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to work with PDFs.

Edit PDFs

Whether you need to correct a few typos, fill in a form, or make sweeping changes, you get a wide range of editing features for modifying and manipulating documents.

You can always use the AI analyst chatbots to get a headstart and revise content based on their suggestions.

Existing text is editable with a simple cursor click, including changing fonts, font sizes, and text color. You can also insert hyperlinks.

If you wish to expand the content, you can add entirely new text boxes. Likewise, it’s easy to add, resize, rotate, and crop images.

To reorganize pages, just click the Page Edit button and choose any pages to remove, the order, and whether to add any blank pages.

The editor supports custom headers and footers, and Bates numbering for easy referencing, tracking, and retrieval of specific pages within large document sets.

Form Filling

When you open a PDF, the software automatically detects and highlights fillable form fields in blue, so you can quickly complete contracts and other forms.

Even if a field isn’t recognized, you can still complete it by manually adding a text box.

E-Signing

Has someone requested a signature on a PDF? There are two options for achieving this.

The best way is to use the handwriting tool which integrates with Windows Ink Workspace. Simply click where the line is and depending on your device, draw your signature with the mouse, your finger, or a stylus.

Alternatively, you can insert an existing image of your signature.

On the other hand, if you require someone else to sign your PDF contract, KDAN is partnered with DottedSign. This lets you securely request and send PDFs with the software.

Overall, everything you need is here to effectively edit PDFs. You can even start from scratch with a blank document, though it may be easier to use one of KDAN’s PDF templates or convert an office file into PDF.

OCR

Scanned PDFs that can’t be searched are frustrating, so it’s good to see Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is built into the PDF Reader. This converts scanned or image-based PDFs into annotatable and searchable text.

It does a good job of preserving the original layout and you can choose specific pages to convert. You can also merge converted images into pages within a single digital document.

File Conversion

Sometimes you might want to edit a PDF in another format, or your workflow requires a conversion. E.g., turning documents into images, creating a PowerPoint presentation, or publishing online.

KDAN keeps everything running smoothly by offering a comprehensive file converter. It supports:

PDF to: Word, Excel, JPG, PowerPoint, HTML, ePub, and more.

Alongside images, you can convert common documents into PDF too!

Other Features

Other key features include:

Passwords: Encrypt PDF files with passwords so only authorized users have access.

Encrypt PDF files with passwords so only authorized users have access. Compression: Reduce the file size of large PDFs with five quality levels.

Reduce the file size of large PDFs with five quality levels. Watermarks: Add and remove watermarks.

Add and remove watermarks. Manage & Share: Securely store and share your PDFs with integrated cloud storage.

Pricing

KDAN PDF Reader offers basic features for free, with more advanced tools reserved for two premium plans. Here’s what you get:

FREE – View PDFs, annotations, add signatures and form filling.

Document 365 ($19.99/quarter or $59.99/yr) – Unlocks editing and conversion features, password protection, and cloud storage.

Document 365 AI+ ($99/yr) – Unlocks AI features and e-signature requests.

Permanent License ($119.99) – Lifetime access.

Plans purchased directly from KDAN are subject to a 14-day money back guarantee.

KDAN PDF Reader Review – Verdict

To conclude this KDAN PDF Reader review, there’s a reason why the Microsoft Store has featured it as a productivity app several times.

It has all the features you could need to work with PDFs in one easy-to-use package. Moreover, the AI brings a level of automation that both individuals and business users will benefit greatly.

So, what are you waiting for? Download KDAN PDF Reader now!