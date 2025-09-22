NVIDIA to Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI for Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

Details of the deployment and infrastructure plans are under the wraps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a big partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for next-generation AI infrastructure. The agreement will see millions of NVIDIA GPUs powering OpenAI’s future AI models.

Per the announcement, NVIDIA will progressively invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as each gigawatt of systems is deployed. The first gigawatt is scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, using NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.

“NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward—deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman focuses on the role of compute, as he states, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses at scale.”

The partnership also names NVIDIA as OpenAI’s preferred strategic compute and networking partner. Both companies will co-optimize their roadmaps, combining OpenAI’s AI model and infrastructure software with NVIDIA’s hardware and software advancements.

This move complements ongoing partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, focused on building cutting-edge AI infrastructure worldwide.

OpenAI, now with over 700 million weekly active users, aims to use this expanded compute capacity to accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence for broad societal benefit. For now, details of the deployment and infrastructure plans are under the wraps. But it is to be finalized in the coming weeks.