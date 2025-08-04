NVIDIA will support Windows 10 Game Ready drivers until 2026

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, but not everyone is ready to move on. For PC gamers still using the aging OS, NVIDIA has now confirmed how long it plans to stick around.

In a recent driver release blog, NVIDIA said it will continue updating Game Ready drivers for all GeForce RTX GPUs on Windows 10 until October 2026. That’s a full year past the official end-of-life date.

These drivers deliver day-one game optimizations and performance improvements, so gamers can keep playing new titles without being forced to upgrade to Windows 11 right away.

The update also outlined NVIDIA’s roadmap for older GPUs. After October 2025, Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta-based GeForce cards will no longer get Game Ready updates. Instead, they’ll shift to quarterly security patches through October 2028.

Well, that gives legacy users continued protection for another three years, though without fresh optimizations for newer games. This kind of extended support isn’t usual.

NVIDIA points out that some of these cards have now seen up to 11 years of updates. It’s a quiet nod to the fact that many gamers hold on to hardware longer than software lifecycles might suggest.

Once 2026 ends, though, the driver support window officially closes. Games and cards will still work, but there won’t be any new updates. Moreover, performance issues and bugs will likely go unpatched, and support for upcoming titles will stop.