Open and Use Accessibility Settings on Windows 11

Windows 11 » How To

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Windows 11 includes a full range of Ease of Access features designed to help you use your PC more comfortably. This guide will show you how to open, customize, and make the most of these Accessibility settings to improve visibility, hearing, and interaction.

Table of contents

How to Open Ease of Access Settings in Windows 11?

1. Open Settings

Use the main Settings app if you want the most direct path.

  1. Press Windows + I to open Settings.
  2. Select Accessibility on the left panel.
    Accessibility

For a broader walkthrough of Windows configuration, see system settings in Windows 11.

Search is the quickest route if you prefer typing over menus.

  1. Click the Search icon on the taskbar.
  2. Type Ease of Access or Accessibility settings.
  3. Select the top result to open the menu.

3. Via Control Panel (Alternative)

Use the classic Control Panel if you are comfortable with traditional menus.

  1. Press Windows + R, type control, then press Enter.
    control panel command in run dialog box
  2. Open the Ease of Access Center.

Key Accessibility Features You Can Customize

1. Vision Settings

Adjust visual elements to reduce strain and improve clarity.

  • Text Size: Increase fonts for readability.
  • Magnifier: Zoom into parts of the screen for detail.
  • Contrast Themes: Apply high-contrast color themes.

2. Hearing Settings

Modify audio processing and add on-screen cues.

  • Mono Audio: Merge left and right channels.
  • Live Captions: Show captions for spoken audio.
  • Visual Alerts: Replace sounds with screen flashes.

3. Interaction Settings

Control your PC more easily without a mouse or physical keyboard.

  • Speech Recognition: Use voice to control Windows.
  • On-Screen Keyboard: Type using a clickable keyboard.
  • Eye Control: Navigate with eye-tracking hardware.

If you use keyboard shortcuts often, you can turn Sticky Keys on or off in Windows 11 to simplify multi-key combos.

What Are Ease of Access Settings?

Ease of Access, now labeled Accessibility, is a collection of tools that personalize how you see, hear, and interact with Windows 11.

You can also fine-tune typing behavior with Filter Keys in Windows 11 to ignore accidental key presses.

Why Use Ease of Access Features?

Accessibility features help you work and play more comfortably by improving visibility, audio clarity, and input control to match your needs.

FAQs

How do I turn off Ease of Access in Windows 11?

Go to Settings > Accessibility, then toggle off the feature you no longer need.

Is Ease of Access the same as Accessibility?

Yes. In Windows 11, Microsoft renamed Ease of Access to Accessibility; the tools are still there.

Can I use keyboard shortcuts for accessibility tools?

Yes. For example, press Windows + Ctrl + Enter to toggle Narrator or Windows + Plus (+) to open Magnifier.

Does Ease of Access work on all Windows 11 editions?

Yes. Accessibility tools are available in all editions of Windows 11.

Conclusion

Ease of Access settings in Windows 11 make your PC experience smoother and more personal by adapting text, color, audio, and input to your preferences.

More about the topics: Windows 11 guides

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages