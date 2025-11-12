Bluetooth and Devices Settings Windows 11 Full Overview

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

The Bluetooth and Devices section in Windows 11 centralizes all your peripheral management, from pairing wireless accessories to configuring displays and printers. This guide explains every available subsection and how it helps you manage connected hardware.

Overview of All Sections in Bluetooth and Devices?

1. Bluetooth

This section allows you to control and pair wireless devices.

Turn Bluetooth on or off.

View all paired and available devices.

Click Add device to connect headphones, keyboards, or mice.

to connect headphones, keyboards, or mice. Remove or rename connected devices as needed.

If you are concerned about your PC’s connectivity privacy, check out Windows privacy settings to manage permissions for Bluetooth and other wireless features.

2. Devices

Use this area to check all peripherals connected to your PC.

View USB devices, controllers, or webcams.

Manage or troubleshoot connected accessories.

Confirm compatibility for new or replaced hardware.

3. Printers & Scanners

Here you can set up and maintain your printing devices.

Add or remove printers and scanners.

Set a default printer for your system.

Access queues and manage driver settings.

4. Your Phone (Link to Windows)

This lets you connect your Android phone to Windows for syncing data.

Pair your Android phone using the Link to Windows app.

Sync notifications, messages, and photos.

Make and receive calls directly from your PC.

5. Cameras

This section displays all built-in and external cameras.

Manage webcam permissions for apps.

Troubleshoot camera issues quickly.

Adjust camera behavior for meetings or recordings.

6. Mouse

Here you can personalize your mouse behavior.

Change pointer speed and button configuration.

Adjust scrolling options.

Fine-tune mouse settings for precision or gaming.

If you use assistive tools, explore Ease of Access keyboard settings for additional accessibility options that work alongside your mouse configuration.

7. Touchpad

Ideal for laptop users, this section customizes your touchpad functions.

Set gesture sensitivity.

Enable or disable tap-to-click.

Manage two or three-finger gestures.

8. Typing

This section helps you improve typing speed and accuracy.

Enable text suggestions while typing.

Turn on autocorrect or spell check.

Access emoji shortcuts and language preferences.

9. Pen & Windows Ink

Perfect for stylus users, this area adjusts pen functionality.

Modify pressure sensitivity.

Customize pen shortcuts for drawing or navigation.

Access handwriting input and related tools.

10. AutoPlay

AutoPlay controls how your PC reacts to external media.

Choose actions for USB drives or memory cards.

Set automatic file opening or manual prompts.

Prevent unwanted media from opening automatically.

11. USB

This section provides tools for managing USB connections.

View alerts for malfunctioning USB devices.

Review recognized and unrecognized accessories.

Troubleshoot USB connectivity problems.

What Is the Bluetooth and Devices Section?

The Bluetooth and Devices menu helps you manage all external connections on your PC. It includes tools for Bluetooth pairing, printer setup, camera configuration, USB accessories, and more.

You can open it by pressing Windows + I, then selecting Bluetooth & devices from the left sidebar.

Why These Settings Matter

Having all hardware controls in one place simplifies configuration and troubleshooting. Whether you are pairing wireless accessories or managing external storage, the Bluetooth and Devices settings panel gives you direct access to every device-related option.

FAQs

How do I open Bluetooth and Devices settings? Press Windows + I, then click Bluetooth & devices on the left panel. Can I view all connected devices at once? Yes. The Devices tab lists all connected or recently paired peripherals. Where do I manage printers in Windows 11? Go to Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners to add or configure printers. Why can’t I see Bluetooth options on my PC? Your device might not support Bluetooth or its driver is missing. Check Device Manager > Bluetooth to confirm it is installed.

Conclusion

The Bluetooth and Devices settings in Windows 11 serve as a central hub for managing all your peripherals. From Bluetooth pairing to printer setup and USB troubleshooting, each section ensures smooth connectivity. For more system-wide configuration options, see how to open and use Accessibility settings on Windows 11 to customize your experience further.