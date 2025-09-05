OpenAI announces AI-powered Jobs Platform to challenge LinkedIn

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI has announced OpenAI Jobs Platform, an AI-powered hiring service aimed at matching businesses with employees more effectively. The platform is scheduled to launch in mid-2026, with details confirmed to TechCrunch by an OpenAI spokesperson.

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, announced the news via a blog post yesterday. She explained that the platform will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” More importantly, OpenAI says the service will include a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments, giving them easier access to AI talent.

Not to forget, the upcoming job platform will be an immediate rival to LinkedIn, a job hunt platform by Microsoft. It’ll be important to see if there’ll be any conflict, given that Microsoft is the biggest finacia backbone of OpenAI. And, now that OpenAI is challenging one of its business, it’ll be interesting to see how Microsoft would react to it.

Speaking of recent changes, LinkedIn has already rolled out AI features to boost candidate matching, but OpenAI’s platform could offer a deeper AI-native approach to hiring.

Alongside the Jobs Platform, OpenAI is expanding OpenAI Academy with a new certification program. While acknowledging that AI may disrupt many jobs, Simo said OpenAI’s wants to help people adapt by building new skills and connecting them with the right opportunities.