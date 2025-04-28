OpenAI decides to reverse recent GPT-4o update after user find bot being overly appeasing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, announced the company will reverse the latest GPT-4o update after users complained about the chatbot’s overly appeasing behavior.

The company pushed the update in question over the weekend to improve the intelligence and personality of the AI chatbot. But it seems the plan has backfired on the company.

ChatGPT users were quick to point out that the GPT-4o AI model has become sycophantic and unreliable post-update. This immediately raised concerns about its objectivity and its weakened guardrails for explicit, unsafe content.

Altman took to his X account and posted about ChatGPT 4o being overly appeasing. He noted:

The last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week. At some point will share our learnings from this; it’s been interesting.

Now, the company plans to offer multiple personality options of the chatbot, allowing users to pick one that suits them. Many users even commented that it would have been better if the AI chatbot simply answered questions in a scientific way.

