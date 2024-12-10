Outlook for Mobile will let users recall accidental emails

The new enhancement will be released in January.

Good news for Outlook for Mobile users: Microsoft is enhancing the app with email recall for Android and iOS phones. This means users can ask Outlook to try to take back an email they sent to a colleague within their company.

In other words, if you accidentally send an email, there’s a way to try to undo that. The Redmond-based tech giant described the enhancement in the latest entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, stating:

From the Outlook for iOS and Android apps, you can request Outlook to attempt to recall a message sent to a colleague within your organization.

The feature is set to be released in January 2025.

Microsoft has recently announced many improvements for Outlook for Mobile, including the ability to compose emails by allowing users to minimize the compose window and multitask in the platform.

