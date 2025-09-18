Perplexity's Comet AI Browser to Add Native VPN Support Soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Comet AI browser has quickly made its name in the crowded web-browsing space, all thanks to some superb AI-powered search capabilities. Designed by Perplexity, this web browser app help users find information faster and more contextually than traditional search engines.

Its simple interface, paired with intelligent results, has made users globally lean towards it. And Perplexity is doing its every bit to keep the global usage high by pushing regular updates. More recently the Perplexity announced the global dark mode toggle that will give users more control over their browsing experience.

Now, another privacy-focused feature is on the way. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas today confirmed via a post on X that Comet Browser will soon gain native VPN integration. This festure will allow users to mask their IP addresses, reduce tracking, and browse with stronger security.

While Srinivas has not yet shared all details as to when the rollout would begin, this update suggests that Perplexity is looking to make Comet not just intelligent but also more secure by default.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that last month the Comet AI web browser suffered a major vulnerability, where invisible prompts on websites were able to make Comet’s AI assistant do things it wasn’t asked to do. The vulnerability has since been patched, you can read more of it here.