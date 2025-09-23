PlayStation's next State of Play kicks off tomorrow with Saros gameplay reveal

The event will feature over 35 minutes of updates and reveal

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

PlayStation’s next State of Play is almost here, and Sony is promising a packed showcase. The event airs tomorrow, September 24, at September 24 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 11 PM CEST. Fans in the Japan can catch the same action on September 25 at 6 AM.

Sony, in the announcement blog, says that you fans catch over over 35 minutes of reveals and updates lined up from PlayStation Studios and partners worldwide.

One of the biggest highlights from tomorrow’s event will be Saros. That’s the mysterious new title from Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal. Fans will finally get an extended look, with nearly five minutes of gameplay footage captured directly on the PlayStation 5.

Sony describes the preview as the most in-depth look yet at the game, which is set to launch next year.

Besides Saros, the broadcast will feature new details on upcoming third-party projects and indie titles. These segments are expected to give players a better sense of what’s coming to PS5 and PSVR2 in the upcoming months.

Let’s not forget that you can stream the show live on both YouTube and Twitch, in English with Japanese subtitles also included.

Sony has issued a note for co-streamers and content creators. Some segments may contain licensed music outside PlayStation’s control, which could affect VOD uploads and clips. Creators are advised to edit around those parts if they plan to repost the show.