Preinstalled Microsoft Store Apps Can Now Be Removed With New Policy

Microsoft is finally giving IT administrators a simpler way to manage built-in apps on Windows 11. Starting this month, Enterprise and Education users running Windows 11 version 25H2 can remove preinstalled Microsoft Store apps using a dedicated policy.

The new setting, called “Remove default Microsoft Store packages from the system,” allows admins to select and deprovision specific apps directly through Group Policy, Intune, or other MDM tools. Once applied, the policy automatically removes the selected apps and their local data during device setup, OS upgrades, or user sign-in after a policy update.

Supported apps include everyday tools like Calculator, Paint, Notepad, Photos, Sticky Notes, and even Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and Xbox apps. Microsoft says the list will expand with future releases.

The feature works alongside provisioning methods like Windows Autopilot, though it doesn’t depend on them. Admins can manage configurations centrally through Microsoft Intune’s Settings Catalog or via the RemoveDefaultMicrosoftStorePackages CSP, which uses XML payloads to toggle app removals.

By moving to a policy-based model, Microsoft aims to reduce operational overhead, letting IT teams create cleaner, more controlled Windows environments without breaking workflows after app updates.

The company notes that new versions of Windows 11 now ship with up-to-date Microsoft Store apps, meaning IT teams no longer have to remove and reinstall them just to get the latest versions.

This streamlined management capability makes Windows 11 25H2 a more compelling upgrade for organizations looking for simplified deployment, improved security, and less clutter out of the box.