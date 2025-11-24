PS5 Pro is $100 Off on Amazon in Huge Black Friday Deal

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Amazon has dropped the PlayStation 5 Pro to $649, a 13% discount from its standard $749.99 listing price. It’s one of the biggest early Black Friday discounts yet and a solid chance to upgrade without paying the full premium Sony set at launch.

The PS5 Pro focuses on offering sharper visuals and smoother performance across supported titles. Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) uses AI-enhanced upscaling to produce cleaner, more detailed images on 4K TVs.

Games that support PS5 Pro enhancements can also hit higher and more stable frame rates on both 60Hz and 120Hz displays, giving action-heavy sequences a noticeably smoother feel. Ray tracing gets a boost too. Reflections, shadows, and global illumination look more realistic on titles that tap into the Pro’s upgraded GPU.

Not every game supports these features, but the ones that do benefit from sharper lighting and richer depth compared to the standard PS5. The package on Amazon includes the PS5 Pro console, a DualSense controller, a roomy 2TB SSD, horizontal stand feet, an HDMI cable, the power cord, printed guides, and Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. As expected, this model is digital-only and doesn’t include a disc drive.

At $649, the PS5 Pro lands at one of its best prices to date, and likely won’t stay there long.