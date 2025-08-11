PS5 Surpasses 80 Million Sales, Closing In on PS4’s Pace

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) has hit a major milestone, topping 80 million units sold since its late 2020 debut. The latest figure comes from Sony’s latest earnings report, which shows the console moving 18.5 million units in the 2024 fiscal year, followed by another 2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

That puts the PS5 at roughly 80.2 million units shipped to retailers worldwide, or 80.3 million if you go by Sony’s official business data page, which lists slightly higher sales for 2023.

The numbers still trail the PlayStation 4 (PS4), which hit 82.3 million in the same time frame after its launch. But the PS5’s road hasn’t been smooth.

Early supply chain bottlenecks, COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, and semiconductor shortages affected the sales in its first two years.

Despite those hurdles, its momentum remains strong. The PS5 is already trailing PS4’s early sales pace. With Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) set for release next year, analysts expect it could soon overtake its predecessor.

Here’s how the PS5’s yearly sales have stacked up:

2020: 7.8M units (launch year)

7.8M units (launch year) 2021: 11.5M units

11.5M units 2022: 19.1M units

19.1M units 2023: 20.8M units

20.8M units 2024: 18.5M units

18.5M units 2025 Q1: 2.5M units

Sony counts these as sell-in numbers, meaning shipped to distributors, not direct consumer purchases. Still, the milestone cements the PS5’s place as one of the fastest-selling home consoles in history, with plenty of big games still to come.