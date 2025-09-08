PS6 to reportedly keep modular design with detachable disc drive

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you were hoping the next PlayStation would end the trend of modular designs, that doesn’t seem to be the case. According to a report from Insider Gaming, Sony is planning to launch the PlayStation 6 (PS6) with a detachable disc drive. For the uninitiated, Sony introduced it in late 2023 with the PS5 Slim.

The news outlet notes:

According to one source, unless things are changed at the last minute, PlayStation is “firm” on the decision because the disc drive for the PlayStation 5 hit all the company’s internal targets. Again, it was reiterated by the source that the decision was made to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs during “uncertain times.

Wondering why Sony could be considering modular designs? Well, buyers can choose the digital-only PS6 or purchase a disc drive accessory later if they want physical games.

It’s a strategy Sony has been working on since the PS5 Slim, which allowed Digital Edition owners to upgrade at any time. Even the PS5 Pro, launched in 2024, shipped without a drive but worked seamlessly with the Slim’s disc add-on.

The modular approach has its benefits as well. Storage expansion already became more consumer-friendly when Sony added an internal SSD bay across all PS5 models. But the company hasn’t escaped criticism, especially after pricing the PS5 Pro at $699 without a disc drive and raising console prices in the US due to tariffs.

With the PS6 expected to follow this modular path, it’ll be interesting to see how much will next-gen consoles from Sony cost in an era of rising production expenses.