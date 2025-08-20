Sony Increases PS5 Prices in the U.S. Amid Economic Pressures

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

For the first time in recent memory, consoles are not getting cheaper as their generation ages. One major factor is the lasting effect of Trump-era tariffs, which increased costs for imported electronics. Instead of falling prices, gamers are now facing higher price tags on hardware that has already been on shelves for years.

Sony has confirmed that it will increase the retail price of every PlayStation 5 model in the U.S., with changes taking effect tomorrow, August 21. Each version of the console will see a $50 jump.

That means the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition now starts at $499.99, while the standard model with a disc drive will rise to $549.99. The most expensive option, the PlayStation 5 Pro, moves up to $749.99.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21,” Sony explained in its announcement.

New PlayStation 5 (PS5) pricing

PlayStation 5 with disc drive – $549.99 (previously $499.99)

– $549.99 (previously $499.99) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99 (previously $449.99)

– $499.99 (previously $449.99) PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99 (previously $699.99)

– $749.99 (previously $699.99)

Even with the increase, the PS5 Digital Edition remains $50 cheaper than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which retails at $549.99. However, the $599.99 Xbox Series X with a disc drive is now slightly pricier than the regular PS5.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s $729.99 Galaxy Black Special Edition Series X with 2TB of storage undercuts the PS5 Pro by $20, although Sony’s console is considered more powerful.